Tags: cannibis | thc | shutdown | thomas massie | rand paul

Cannabis Industry Reeling After Shutdown Vote

By    |   Friday, 14 November 2025 02:53 PM EST

President Donald Trump signed legislation Wednesday that reopened the federal government after a 43-day shutdown.

Cannabis Business Times reported that the move also approved language that many believe could sharply restrict intoxicating hemp products and reshape the hemp market.

The House voted 222-209 to pass the Senate's appropriations plan to fund the government through Jan. 30. Trump signed it soon after, allowing operations to resume following weeks of uncertainty.

The continuing resolution includes three full fiscal year 2026 spending bills tied to agriculture, military, and veterans affairs, and the legislative branch. The hemp provisions are located in the 141-page agriculture section.

The House vote occurred mainly along party lines. Most Democrats opposed the bill.

Two Republicans, Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Greg Steube of Florida voted against it.

Massie broke with his party because the bill contains language that recriminalizes most consumable hemp THC products now sold nationwide.

Under the approved rules, hemp-derived cannabinoid products will be federally illegal starting Nov. 13, 2026, if they fall under certain potency limits or could be classified as synthetic.

The new federal rules target THC products that do not come straight from the plant.

THC is the main chemical in cannabis that causes a high, and the rules treat any lab-made version of it, such as delta 8, as a controlled substance.

They also cover HHC, a hydrogen-enhanced THC-like compound that the plant cannot produce on its own.

The rules further say a product cannot have more than 0.3% THC or more than 0.4 milligrams of THC in the entire package.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will have 90 days to release a cannabinoid list and define the term "container."

Supporters of the new provisions argue that they close a loophole created by the 2018 Farm Bill, which legalized industrial hemp but also opened the door for intoxicating hemp products to flourish outside regulated cannabis markets. Trump signed the farm bill during his first term.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., attempted to strike the hemp language this week, but the Senate tabled his amendment. Massie attempted the same in the House, but Republican leaders blocked changes to avoid delays.

The bill includes a one-year implementation period. Industry groups view this window as a chance to push for a regulatory framework instead of a broad prohibition.

The U.S. Hemp Roundtable said it plans to use the next year to argue for age limits, packaging rules, labeling standards and testing requirements. The group believes Congress can revise the language before it takes effect.

Federal definitions may also influence state-level laws. Many states began regulating hemp products after the 2018 Farm Bill, and they could revise their rules to match the new federal direction.

Cannabis remains a Schedule I substance under federal law. Many states continue to allow medical or adult-use cannabis without federal interference.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Cannabis Business Times reported that the legislation which reopened the federal government also approved language that many believe could sharply restrict intoxicating hemp products and reshape the hemp market.
