Trump: Trudeau 'Trying to Use' Me to 'Stay in Power'

President Donald Trump has chided Canada and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for months and with Sunday's announcement of his successor coming, Trump fired his latest salvo.

Trudeau is "trying to use" Trump's tariff and border security talks "to stay in power."

"Justin Trudeau, of Canada, called me to ask what could be done about Tariffs," Trump posted to Truth Social on Wednesday afternoon about the "friendly" conservation that morphed into a scathing rebuke. "I told him that many people have died from Fentanyl that came through the Borders of Canada and Mexico, and nothing has convinced me that it has stopped.

"He said that it's gotten better, but I said, 'That's not good enough.'

"The call ended in a 'somewhat' friendly manner! He was unable to tell me when the Canadian Election is taking place, which made me curious, like, what's going on here?

"I then realized he is trying to use this issue to stay in power. Good luck Justin!"

Trump has said his reciprocal tariffs levy on Canadian trade with the U.S. was more about border security and stemming the scourges of human and drug trafficking than economic discord, but Trump politicked here for Trudeau's ouster when a new liberal leader is selected this Sunday.

"For anyone who is interested, I also told Governor Justin Trudeau of Canada that he largely caused the problems we have with them because of his Weak Border Policies, which allowed tremendous amounts of Fentanyl, and Illegal Aliens, to pour into the United States," Trump added in a successive Truth Social post. "These Policies are responsible for the death of many people!"

Notably, as he did Tuesday, Trump referred to the Canadian prime minister as "governor" – paying homage to his repeated urging for Canada to fully align with Trump's American and become the "51st state." The 50 U.S. state leaders are called governors, a title Trump also placed on Trudeau in his rebuke of retaliatory tariffs.

While Canada's liberals will pick Trudeau's successor Sunday, it will reportedly take an unspecificied amount of time to process the transition.