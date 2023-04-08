Trump Campaign Releases Ad About Arrest

Amid a reported $12 million record influx of campaign donations, former President Donald Trump released a campaign ad via social media Friday and in an email to supporters Saturday.

"The Donald J. Trump for President 2024 campaign just released a new video on the arrest of our favorite President," the email read, calling for donations to his campaign. "The president wanted to be sure you had the chance to watch his powerful new video."

The video, also shared on Truth Social, shares sound bites from Sean Hannity, Greg Jarrett, and Andrew McCarthy during scenes of Tuesday's coverage of Trump's movements through New York City to the Manhattan County Courthouse, where he was arraigned on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

"The only crime that I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it," Trump said in his Mar-a-Lago address Tuesday night, which aired on Newsmax, and is voiced over the 55-second video of Trump's movements Tuesday.

"And now these radical left lunatics want to interfere in our elections by using law enforcement," Trump's voice-over from his speech continued in the video. "We can't let that happen."

The video concluded with Trump's Mar-a-Lago speech conclusion.

"With all of this being said, and with a very dark cloud over our beloved country, I have no doubt, nevertheless, that we will make America great again," Trump said.

Trump initially shared the campaign video ad in a Truth Social post Friday:

"If you are doing poorly, as so many of you are, do not send anything. If you are doing well, which was made possible through the great policies of the Trump Administration, send your contribution to donaldjtrump.com. We have to take back our country and, make America great again!"

The call for donations come amid reports the Trump campaign has pulled in more than $12 million, according to The New York Times, in less than a week after news of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg leaked the indictment of the former president at the end of March.