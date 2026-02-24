Texas Lt. Gov. Presses DSHS to Halt Camp Mystic Operations

"I sent the following letter to @TexasDSHS urging them not to issue a 2026 camping license to Camp Mystic. Later this spring, the Texas Senate will hold a joint investigative hearing with the Texas House on the 27 little girls who died in Camp Mystic's custody last summer. #txlege," Patrick posted on X.

In a letter to Department of State Health Services Commissioner Dr. Jennifer Shuford, Patrick said the camp should not be allowed to resume operations until the state's investigation is complete.

"Twenty-eight lives were taken, and until these deaths are investigated and any necessary corrective actions are taken to ensure this never happens again, a camp license should not be issued to Camp Mystic," Patrick wrote.

The July 2025 flooding at the Central Texas camp killed 25 girls ages 8 to 10, two teenage counselors and camp director Dick Eastland. One camper's body has not yet been recovered, according to Patrick's letter.

The tragedy has prompted multiple lawsuits from families of victims, some of whom allege state health regulators failed in their oversight responsibilities.

The Texas Senate has since established a General Investigating Committee on the July 2025 Flooding Events and plans to hold a joint hearing with a corresponding Texas House committee later this spring.

"The committees will gather the facts surrounding this extreme loss of life at Camp Mystic," Patrick wrote, adding that "there may be necessary corrective actions for Camp Mystic to take to make sure future campers and counselors are safe."

Patrick also criticized the camp's public-facing website, saying it "does not acknowledge the 28 deaths that occurred at their camp" and still lists Eastland "as still being in charge, all as if 2025 never happened."

"I would not feel comfortable sending my grandchildren to a camp where 27 young girls lost their lives less than a year ago, particularly while key questions remain unanswered," he wrote.

"Texans deserve transparency and clear answers before the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) issues a seal of approval allowing Camp Mystic to operate," he added.

Patrick said it would be "naive" to allow the camp to return to normal operations before all the facts are known and urged regulators: "Please do not renew a 2026 license for Camp Mystic until all legislative investigations are complete and any necessary corrective actions are taken."

As of Tuesday, DSHS had not publicly responded to the letter.