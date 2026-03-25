California Sues Trump Administration Over Offshore Drilling Order

California filed a lawsuit this week against the Trump administration over its order to restart offshore oil operations, escalating a dispute over energy policy and environmental protections.

Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Monday that the state is challenging the administration's use of the Defense Production Act, a Cold War-era law, to compel Sable Offshore to resume operations linking offshore platforms to California refineries.

Bonta argued there is no legitimate national emergency to justify the move and called the administration's claims of energy scarcity "fabricated."

"No matter how much President [Donald] Trump may claim there's a so-called national energy emergency, it's just not true," Bonta told reporters.

"The U.S. already produces significantly more oil and gas than we use, it's a completely fabricated claim intended to curry favor with the oil industry," he added.

The lawsuit contends the order violates federal law and a court-approved consent decree established after the 2015 Refugio State Beach oil spill, which requires state oversight of pipeline restarts.

Bonta accused the administration of undermining state authority and environmental safeguards in favor of oil industry interests.

Sable Offshore, which acquired the pipeline system in 2024, welcomed the order, saying it would boost domestic oil supply and reduce reliance on foreign energy.

The company said it intends to work with federal officials to comply with the directive.

Environmental groups have criticized the decision, warning that renewed drilling could harm coastal ecosystems without significantly lowering fuel prices.

The administration has defended the move as part of efforts to address rising energy costs amid global tensions, including the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

Gas prices recently approached $4 per gallon nationwide, while crude oil benchmarks have fluctuated but remain elevated.