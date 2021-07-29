×
Tags: california | recall | election | newsom | changes

Poll: Most Californians Support Changes to Recall Process

gavin newsom speaks to press outside theme park
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at press conference for the official reopening of the state of California at Universal Studios Hollywood on June 15, 2021 in Universal City, California. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 29 July 2021 07:58 AM

A majority of California voters support making it more difficult to remove elected officials from office midterm, according to a new poll.

Golden State voters will go to the polls on Sept. 14 to decide whether Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., will be recalled.

The Public Policy Institute of California poll results released Wednesday found that 60% of likely California voters said they would favor changing the state's rules so officials only can be recalled due to illegal or unethical activity.

A total of 55% said they would support doubling the number of petition signatures required to hold a recall election. Presently, 12% of the total votes cast in the previous election for that office is required.

Another suggested change received 68% support — holding a separate runoff between the top two finishers if the recall succeeds and no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote.

That runoff change received support by majorities of Democrats, Republicans, and independents. Currently, a replacement candidate could become governor with a relatively small plurality of the vote.

"In the 2003 recall election, when 55% voted to remove [then-Gov.] Gray Davis, 49% voted for Arnold Schwarzenegger to replace him. This was on a ballot that included 135 candidates," PPIC’s Mark Baldassare wrote.

"If a majority vote to remove Newsom in September, one of the 46 replacement candidates would become the next governor — even if their supporters made up only a tiny sliver of all ballots cast on September 14."

Despite the support for changes to the process, voters do not want to get rid of the recall option completely. A total of 86% said it was good that the state constitution allows the recall of elected officials.

However, 69% — including 90% of Democrats and 36% of Republicans — said the current recall's price tag, estimated to be $276 million, is a waste of money.

Making changes to California’s recall election requires amending the constitution, which would need another statewide ballot measure.

"After the September 14 election, creating a bipartisan commission that offers policy recommendations for California voters to consider on the November 2022 statewide ballot would be a worthwhile endeavor," Baldassare said.

The PPIC survey did not include questions on removing the governor or supporting any of the replacement candidates. 

The poll found that 56% approve of Newsom’s handling of jobs and the economy, and 59% approve of his handling of environmental issues.

Earlier this week, a University of California Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies poll found that 47% of likely California voters back the recall effort. That was up from July, when just 36% of all registered voters said they supported removing Newsom from office.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
