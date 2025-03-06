Gov. Newsom Calls Trans-Athlete Issue 'Deeply Unfair'

Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom of California broke with the majority of his party on Wednesday, giving a soft alignment with Republicans on the issue of biological men competing in women's sports.

In the debut episode of his "This Is Gavin Newsom" podcast, Newsom spoke with Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. The firm ally of President Donald Trump asked Newsom, "Would you say no men in female sports?"

"Well, I think it's an issue of fairness. I completely agree with you on that," Newsom responded. "It is an issue of fairness. It's deeply unfair."

The issue of males competing in female sports was front and center in Trump's address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday where he featured Payton McNabb, a former volleyball player who suffered a traumatic brain injury when a transgender athlete spiked a ball in her face during a match.

Newsom affirmed his support for the transgender community and attempted to walk a line of compassion for both sides. "There's also humility and grace — that these poor people are more likely to commit suicide, have anxiety and depression, and the way that people talk down to vulnerable communities is an issue that I have a hard time with as well," he said. "So both things I can hold in my hand. How can we address this issue with the kind of decency that I think you know is inherent in you but not always expressed on the issue?" he added.

The former mayor of San Francisco told Kirk that many of his friends have raised the issue of biological men competing in women's sports and as the father of two girls, he understands their objections. "People say, 'What the hell is going on; why aren't you calling this out? When did this happen?'" Newsom said.

Newsom, seen as potential 2028 presidential candidate for the Democrats, launched his new podcast to "change the conversation" and aims to openly engage with people on the opposite sides of any issue. "I'm talking directly with the people I disagree with, people I look up to and you, the listeners," Newsom said.