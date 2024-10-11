WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: california | pilot | wife | emergency landing | plane

Pilot's Wife Safely Lands Plane in California During Medical Emergency

Friday, 11 October 2024 07:07 PM EDT

The wife of a pilot who suffered a medical emergency took over flying and managed to safely land the plane in California, authorities said.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that real estate broker Eliot Alper was flying a twin-engine Beechcraft King Air 90 with his wife, Yvonne Kinane-Wells, from Henderson, Nevada, on their way to Monterey, California, on Oct. 4 when he was incapacitated because of a medical emergency.

Kinane-Wells took control and landed the plane with help from air traffic controllers at Meadows Field Airport in Bakersfield, California, the newspaper reported.

The newspaper reported that Alper later died. A person who answered the phone at Spacefinders and Ramrod Realty in Henderson confirmed the report but refused to provide their name.

A Federal Aviation Administration report states that a member of the flight crew died during the incident and there was only one other person, a passenger, on board.

Kern County Fire authorities were called to assist during the emergency landing.

Agency spokesperson Jon Drucker said dispatchers received a call that the co-pilot was going to take over landing the plane, and fire authorities followed the aircraft down the runway and chased it as it came to a stop.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The wife of a pilot who suffered a medical emergency took over flying and managed to safely land the plane in California, authorities said.
california, pilot, wife, emergency landing, plane
199
2024-07-11
Friday, 11 October 2024 07:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved