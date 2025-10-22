Newsom Deploys Calif. Guard for Shutdown Support Amid SNAP Cuts

California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he is deploying the California National Guard to assist families facing disruptions to federal food assistance benefits amid the ongoing federal government shutdown.

In a message posted on X, Newsom blamed the shutdown on President Donald Trump and Republican congressional inaction for forcing millions of Californians "to go hungry." He said the state is moving swiftly to prevent that scenario.

The move comes as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — known in California as CalFresh — faces funding shortfalls due to the shutdown, threatening benefits for roughly 5.5 million Californians, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The National Guard deployment will reportedly focus on humanitarian support at food banks and distribution centers.

Newsom framed it as a stopgap measure to protect vulnerable families while urging federal lawmakers to restore full funding.

The state's action highlights growing concerns about the impact of the shutdown on food security — especially as families head into the holiday season.