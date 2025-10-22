WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: california | national guard | gavin newsom | snap | government | shutdown | calfresh

Newsom Deploys Calif. Guard for Shutdown Support Amid SNAP Cuts

By    |   Wednesday, 22 October 2025 10:43 AM EDT

California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he is deploying the California National Guard to assist families facing disruptions to federal food assistance benefits amid the ongoing federal government shutdown.

In a message posted on X, Newsom blamed the shutdown on President Donald Trump and Republican congressional inaction for forcing millions of Californians "to go hungry." He said the state is moving swiftly to prevent that scenario.

The move comes as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — known in California as CalFresh — faces funding shortfalls due to the shutdown, threatening benefits for roughly 5.5 million Californians, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The National Guard deployment will reportedly focus on humanitarian support at food banks and distribution centers.

Newsom framed it as a stopgap measure to protect vulnerable families while urging federal lawmakers to restore full funding.

The state's action highlights growing concerns about the impact of the shutdown on food security — especially as families head into the holiday season.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he is deploying the California National Guard to assist families facing disruptions to federal food assistance benefits amid the ongoing federal government shutdown.
california, national guard, gavin newsom, snap, government, shutdown, calfresh
159
2025-43-22
Wednesday, 22 October 2025 10:43 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved