WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: california | electric vehicle | carpool | driving

500K Calif. EV Drivers About to Lose Carpool Lane Privilege

By    |   Thursday, 11 September 2025 02:11 PM EDT

California electric vehicle (EV) drivers will not be allowed to drive alone in carpool lanes beginning Oct. 1. The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) said the program is ending because it was not extended by the federal government.

EV drivers had to get a decal from the state to identify their vehicles as allowed to law enforcement units patrolling freeways. Those expire at the end of the month, rendering that protection invalid.

The carpool lane access was designed as an incentive to encourage purchases of clean and zero-emission vehicles. Since its launch more than 20 years ago, over a million drivers have applied for decals. About 500,000 vehicles in California currently display valid decals. The DMV stopped issuing new decals last month and noted that the program might conclude.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Gov. Gavin Newsom was critical of the government allowing the program to close out. "A Trump traffic jam is on its way to California and other states — all because Republicans in Congress decided to let a wildly successful bipartisan program expire," he said. "That's Trump's America: more traffic, more smog and a government more committed to slashing proven programs than solving real problems."

California is one of 13 states that offer the decal program. Eligible vehicles include fuel-cell electric, natural gas and plug-in electric cars.

In 2023, Newsom signed legislation extending California's decal program through 2027, but his office said the state cannot continue it without federal approval. The California Energy Commission reports that one in four new cars sold in the state is battery-powered.

After Oct. 1, drivers of electric and low-emission cars will only be able to use carpool lanes if they meet passenger requirements. Reduced toll rates available in some regions for decal holders will also end.

The conclusion of the program coincides with the expiration of a $7,500 federal tax credit for new electric vehicles.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
California electric vehicle (EV) drivers will not be allowed to drive alone in carpool lanes beginning Oct. 1.
california, electric vehicle, carpool, driving
315
2025-11-11
Thursday, 11 September 2025 02:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved