500K Calif. EV Drivers About to Lose Carpool Lane Privilege

California electric vehicle (EV) drivers will not be allowed to drive alone in carpool lanes beginning Oct. 1. The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) said the program is ending because it was not extended by the federal government.

EV drivers had to get a decal from the state to identify their vehicles as allowed to law enforcement units patrolling freeways. Those expire at the end of the month, rendering that protection invalid.

The carpool lane access was designed as an incentive to encourage purchases of clean and zero-emission vehicles. Since its launch more than 20 years ago, over a million drivers have applied for decals. About 500,000 vehicles in California currently display valid decals. The DMV stopped issuing new decals last month and noted that the program might conclude.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Gov. Gavin Newsom was critical of the government allowing the program to close out. "A Trump traffic jam is on its way to California and other states — all because Republicans in Congress decided to let a wildly successful bipartisan program expire," he said. "That's Trump's America: more traffic, more smog and a government more committed to slashing proven programs than solving real problems."

California is one of 13 states that offer the decal program. Eligible vehicles include fuel-cell electric, natural gas and plug-in electric cars.

In 2023, Newsom signed legislation extending California's decal program through 2027, but his office said the state cannot continue it without federal approval. The California Energy Commission reports that one in four new cars sold in the state is battery-powered.

After Oct. 1, drivers of electric and low-emission cars will only be able to use carpool lanes if they meet passenger requirements. Reduced toll rates available in some regions for decal holders will also end.

The conclusion of the program coincides with the expiration of a $7,500 federal tax credit for new electric vehicles.