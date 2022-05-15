×
california | church shooting | laguna woods

1 Dead, 4 Critically Injured at California Church Shooting

Sunday, 15 May 2022 06:20 PM

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) — One person was killed and four others were critically wounded in a shooting Sunday at a Southern California church, authorities said.

Deputies detained one person and recovered a weapon following the shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church in the city of Laguna Woods, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter.

A fifth injured person suffered minor injuries, officials said. All the victims were adults.

Federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding to the scene.

Laguna Woods was built as a senior living community and later became a city. More than 80% of residents in the city of 18,000 people about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles are at least 65.

The incident occurred in an area with a cluster of houses of worship, including Catholic, Lutheran and Methodist churches and a Jewish synagogue.

The shooting came a day after an 18-year-old man shot and killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.


US
Multiple people were shot Sunday at a church in Southern California, authorities said.
TOP

