Caitlin Clark Sets 3-Point Record

Caitlin Clark broke the single-season NCAA Division I record for 3-pointers made as No. 3 Iowa — the second seed in the Big Ten tournament — routed 7-seed Penn State 95-62 on Friday night to advance to the semifinals in Minneapolis.

Clark made just two 3-pointers, but it was enough to surpass the record of 162 set by Stephen Curry (2007-08) of Davidson and Darius McGhee (2022-23) of Liberty. The superstar Hawkeyes guard — who now has 164 made 3s this season — finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for Iowa (27-4). Sydney Affolter added 18 points, Gabbie Marshall had 15, and Kate Martin scored 11.

Leilani Kapinus scored 19 points while Ashley Owusu had 18 for the Nittany Lions (19-12).

Iowa, which will face Michigan in the semifinals on Saturday, never trailed after jumping out to a 29-13 lead. The Hawkeyes turned 15 Penn State turnovers into 30 points.