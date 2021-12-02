×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Financial Markets | George Floyd Protests | Media Bias | Polls | business | executives | consumers

Insight Poll: 36 Percent Want Corporations to Speak Out on Social Issues

a photographer takes pictures of a 2020 summer riot with a raging inferno behind him
(Bastiaan Slabbers/AP)

By    |   Thursday, 02 December 2021 03:19 PM

Sixty-three percent of corporate executives agree companies should speak out on social issues, while just 36% of consumers want companies to do so, according to a survey by the advisory firm Brunswick Insight.

Here are how the rest of the results break down:

  • 74% of the business executives believe communication on social issues has been effective.
  • 30% of consumers say it has been effective.
  • 51% of those who voted for Joe Biden believe company executives should speak out, compared to 40% who say companies should speak out only when it is related to the firms' business.
  • 9% say companies should not speak out at all.
  • 20% of those who voted for Donald Trump said company execs should speak out, compared to 49% who believe the executives should weigh in only when it pertains to their companies.
  • 31% say they should not speak out at all.

"In a highly complex civic, socio-economic and communications environment, there is enormous pressure on organizations to respond to everything that is happening," the accompanying report says.

"The net result is ever-more engagement from companies, but based on new research from Brunswick that surveyed corporate executives and 2020 voters, the efforts are all-too-often disbelieved as authentic — by people across every part of the political and socio-economic spectrum."

The poll, conducted Sept. 29-Oct. 7, surveyed 301 corporate executives and 800 people who voted in 2020.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Sixty-three percent of corporate executives agree companies should speak out on social issues, while just 36% of consumers want companies to do so, according to a survey by the advisory firm Brunswick Insight.
business, executives, consumers, social issues, protests, liberal activism
229
2021-19-02
Thursday, 02 December 2021 03:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved