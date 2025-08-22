WATCH TV LIVE

Dozens Hurt, Trapped, Ejected as Bus Overturns on N.Y. Thruway

By    |   Friday, 22 August 2025 01:18 PM EDT

Emergency crews are responding to a mass casualty incident on the New York State Thruway in Genesee County after a tour bus overturned Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash occurred at mile marker 403.9 in Pembroke, involving a tour bus and a tractor-trailer. Initial reports indicate up to 52 patients, with multiple victims trapped inside and beneath the bus, according to Genesee County Fire Wire.

Multiple fire departments, rescue squads, and four Mercy Flight helicopters have been dispatched to the scene, with helicopters preparing to land in the median. Additional heavy rescue units, including from Clarence, Newstead, Bowmansville, the Town of Batavia, and Leroy, were requested to assist with extrication.

The eastbound Thruway has been shut down as emergency operations continue.

No immediate word has been released on fatalities or the condition of those injured.

