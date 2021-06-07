Burger King Hits Chick-fil-A in Pride Promotion

Burger King is attempting to capitalize on the social media boycott of Chick-fil-A by offering a Pride Month promotion to donate $.40 from every chicken sandwich sold this month, "even on Sundays."

Burger King tweeted Thursday:

"the #ChKing says LGBTQ+ rights! during #pride month (even on Sundays 👀) your chicken sandwich craving can do good! we are making a donation* to @HRC for every Ch'King sold 🏳️‍🌈"

Burger King added in an ensuing tweet:

"*6/3-6/30 with every Ch'King sold, BK will contribute 40₵ to the Human Rights Campaign (Max. donation $250k)"

The "even on Sundays" comment is a shot at Chick-fil-A's religious-based closures of its fast-food restaurants, according USA Today.

"This is a community we love dearly and have proudly supported over the years, so we couldn't miss an opportunity to take action and help shine a light on the important conversation happening," a Burger King spokesperson emailed to USA Today.

Chick-fil-A has been a target of the left and LGBTQ activists because of it's leadership's conservative political beliefs. The Daily Beast reported CEO Dan Cathy donated to the National Christian Charitable Foundation, which has funded opposition to The Equality Act.

USA Today's request for comment from Chick-fil-A had not been returned at the time of this story.