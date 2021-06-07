×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: burgerking | chick | fil | a | pride | chicken | donation

Burger King Hits Chick-fil-A in Pride Promotion

Burger King Hits Chick-fil-A in Pride Promotion
(Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 07 June 2021 08:05 PM

Burger King is attempting to capitalize on the social media boycott of Chick-fil-A by offering a Pride Month promotion to donate $.40 from every chicken sandwich sold this month, "even on Sundays."

Burger King tweeted Thursday:

"the #ChKing says LGBTQ+ rights! during #pride month (even on Sundays 👀) your chicken sandwich craving can do good! we are making a donation* to @HRC for every Ch'King sold 🏳️‍🌈"

Burger King added in an ensuing tweet:

"*6/3-6/30 with every Ch'King sold, BK will contribute 40₵ to the Human Rights Campaign (Max. donation $250k)"

The "even on Sundays" comment is a shot at Chick-fil-A's religious-based closures of its fast-food restaurants, according USA Today.

"This is a community we love dearly and have proudly supported over the years, so we couldn't miss an opportunity to take action and help shine a light on the important conversation happening," a Burger King spokesperson emailed to USA Today.

Chick-fil-A has been a target of the left and LGBTQ activists because of it's leadership's conservative political beliefs. The Daily Beast reported CEO Dan Cathy donated to the National Christian Charitable Foundation, which has funded opposition to The Equality Act.

USA Today's request for comment from Chick-fil-A had not been returned at the time of this story.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Burger King is attempting to capitalize on the social media boycott of Chick-fil-A by offering a Pride Month promotion to donate $.40 from every chicken sandwich sold this month...
burgerking, chick, fil, a, pride, chicken, donation
209
2021-05-07
Monday, 07 June 2021 08:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved