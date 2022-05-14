×
Tags: Buffalo Supermarket Shooting

Officials: At Least 10 Killed in Mass Shooting at Buffalo, New York, Supermarket

police lights
(Dreamstime)

Saturday, 14 May 2022 04:05 PM

At least 10 people were killed in mass shooting and three others were injured at Buffalo, New York, supermarket, on Saturday, The Buffalo News reported Saturday afternoon.

The Associated Press reported that at least eight had died, citing law enforcement sources.

Police tweeted earlier that the alleged shooter was in custody.

A spokesperson for the supermarket chain did not immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Police closed off the block, lined by spectators, and yellow police taped surrounded the full parking lot. Mayor Byron Brown was at the scene late Saturday afternoon and expected to address the media.

Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that she was “closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo,” her hometown. She said state officials have offered help to local authorities.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office said on social media that it ordered all available personnel to assist Buffalo police.

Newsmax's Jack Gournell contributed.

Newsmax's Jack Gournell contributed.


US
Multiple people were shot Saturday afternoon at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, police there tweeted, adding that the alleged shooter was in custody.
2022-05-14
Saturday, 14 May 2022 04:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

