Budweiser Tops Super Bowl Ad Meter

Budweiser's Super Bowl commercial celebrating America's upcoming 250th birthday topped USA Today's Ad Meter, giving the beer brand a record-setting 10th first-place finish in the annual fan vote.

The winning ad featured one of Budweiser's iconic Clydesdales alongside a bald eagle, leaning heavily into themes of national pride ahead of the nation's semiquincentennial this July 4.

The spot resonated strongly with viewers, outpacing dozens of high-profile commercials aired during the NFL's biggest broadcast.

Rounding out the top five were Lay's, Pepsi, Dunkin', and Michelob Ultra, each earning praise for memorable storytelling and star power during the game.

The NFL also performed well with its own advertising, placing two commercials in the top 20: "Champion," which finished eighth, and "You Are Special," which ranked 16th.

Budweiser's latest victory extends its dominance in the Ad Meter rankings, which have tracked viewer reactions to Super Bowl commercials since 1989.

At the opposite end of the rankings, Coinbase finished last, marking the second time in five years the cryptocurrency company has placed at the bottom of the Ad Meter. The ad was described by viewers as polarizing, echoing mixed reactions to the company's previous Super Bowl commercials.

Other brands landing in the bottom five included vodka brand Svedka, healthcare company Ro, enterprise software firm Salesforce, and website builder Wix.

USA Today's Ad Meter is determined by thousands of voters who rate commercials immediately after they air, making it one of the most closely watched measures of Super Bowl advertising success and failure.