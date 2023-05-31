Model Who Shot Bud Light Cans Defends MLB Star

A major league pitcher promoting a boycott of Bud Light beer and Target stores is being defended by a model who previously shared video of her shooting a stack of Bud Light cans.

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass on Monday shared a video on his Instagram story promoting a boycott of the two brands that are being criticized for their wokeness and pro-LGBTQ+ marketing initiatives, Newsweek reported.

Bass then deleted the video from his account. On Tuesday, he briefly addressed reporters with an apology for his actions.

Bri Teresi, a 28-year-old model, tweeted a message to Bass on Wednesday.

"I looked Anthony Bass up on [Instagram] to message him. He has his comments turned off and cannot receive any messages. Here's what I would say to him," Teresi tweeted Tuesday.

"I think it's really sad you felt the need to apologize. You know what's right and you should stand by that. You appear to be a man of God, you have scripture in your bio. Do what's right. This is a spiritual war. You have little children, protect them from this. God is testing you right now."

Bud Light sales and revenue continue to plummet following its marketing partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, with volume, or units of beer sold, down 29.5% in the week ending May 20, Newsweek reports.

Target lost $10.15 billion in market capitalization in a week following backlash over its LGBTQ kids clothes, the New York Post reported Thursday.