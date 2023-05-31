×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: budlight | target | woke | model | teresi | mlb | pitcher

Model Who Shot Bud Light Cans Defends MLB Star

By    |   Wednesday, 31 May 2023 10:35 AM EDT

A major league pitcher promoting a boycott of Bud Light beer and Target stores is being defended by a model who previously shared video of her shooting a stack of Bud Light cans.

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass on Monday shared a video on his Instagram story promoting a boycott of the two brands that are being criticized for their wokeness and pro-LGBTQ+ marketing initiatives, Newsweek reported.

Bass then deleted the video from his account. On Tuesday, he briefly addressed reporters with an apology for his actions.

Bri Teresi, a 28-year-old model, tweeted a message to Bass on Wednesday.

"I looked Anthony Bass up on [Instagram] to message him. He has his comments turned off and cannot receive any messages. Here's what I would say to him," Teresi tweeted Tuesday.

"I think it's really sad you felt the need to apologize. You know what's right and you should stand by that. You appear to be a man of God, you have scripture in your bio. Do what's right. This is a spiritual war. You have little children, protect them from this. God is testing you right now."

Bud Light sales and revenue continue to plummet following its marketing partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, with volume, or units of beer sold, down 29.5% in the week ending May 20, Newsweek reports.

Target lost $10.15 billion in market capitalization in a week following backlash over its LGBTQ kids clothes, the New York Post reported Thursday.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A major league pitcher promoting a boycott of Bud Light beer and Target stores is being defended by a model who previously shared video of her shooting a stack of Bud Light cans.
budlight, target, woke, model, teresi, mlb, pitcher
247
2023-35-31
Wednesday, 31 May 2023 10:35 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved