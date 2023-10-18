Sen. Budd to Newsmax: $100M Gaza Aid 'Guaranteed Theft' by Hamas

Sen. Ted Budd, R-N.C., told Newsmax Wednesday that President Joe Biden's proposed $100 million in humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza will be a "guaranteed theft" by the terrorist organization Hamas.

"Iran has been sending them — for 10 or 15 years — been sending them missiles and training. That's what we know," Budd said during "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "We know that the ostensible humanitarian aid that's been sent to them through organizations including the U.N., they've ended up with guns in the trucks. The bag that says 'food' actually has bullets and ammunition.

"They're not good actors. It's a guaranteed theft from the humanitarian purposes, and it will be used for illicit purposes, and it will be part of their continued state sponsoring of terrorism. It's an absolute weakness on the part of Biden; weakness is provocative."

While visiting Israel Wednesday, Biden announced his plan to provide $100 million in humanitarian aid for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip as Israel continues a 10-day siege following the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel that killed more than 1,300.

"This funding will help support over a million displaced and conflict-affected people with clean water, food, hygiene support, medical care, and other essential needs," the White House announced Wednesday.

"Civilians are not to blame and should not suffer for Hamas' horrific terrorism. Civilian lives must be protected, and assistance must urgently reach those in need. We will continue to work closely with partners in the region to stress the importance of upholding the law of war; supporting those who are trying to get to safety or provide assistance; and facilitating access to food, water, medical care, and shelter."

Budd said that the mismanagement of foreign aid during Biden's tenure as president does not bode well for making sure the aid gets to the innocent civilians that need the help.

"Look what happened in the last 2 1/2 years. Look at Ukraine. Look at China threatening Taiwan. Look at what's now happened to Israel. Look at the 150 folks on the terrorist watch list that have come through our southern border," he said. "This is complete mismanagement, and you see more of that in the $100 million given to Gaza, which will go right directly to Hamas."

Budd said that Americans want to help people around the world but want to make sure the money is properly managed.

"Americans are generous people. We love coming to the aid of our allies," he said. "But we don't like doing it when we're very concerned about where the money is actually going to go, and if there's somebody that can't manage well at the top on our side. That's our concern."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

