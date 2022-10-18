×
Tags: bubba wallace | nascar

Bubba Wallace Suspended 1 Race for Vegas Incident

 Bubba Wallace, driver of the #45 McDonald's Toyota, confronts Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, after an on-track incident during the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 16. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 18 October 2022 06:53 PM EDT

NASCAR suspended driver Bubba Wallace on Tuesday for the upcoming race at Homestead for intentionally wrecking Kyle Larson last Sunday at Las Vegas.

It's a one-race suspension, with no fine or loss of points.

Wallace is the first NASCAR Cup Series driver to be suspended for an on-track incident since Matt Kenseth in 2015.

"It's been very rare, if ever, that we suspend drivers," NASCAR chief operating officer Steve O'Donnell said on SiriusXM Radio. "We don't take that action lightly."

He added the suspension was for the wreck, given the rate of speed in play, not for shoving Larson in the infield.

The incident began with Larson sliding up the track, forcing Wallace into the wall at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Lap 94. Wallace then followed Larson back down the track, ramming into his right rear quarter panel and spinning him out.

The scrum also collected Christopher Bell, who is competing to make the final four of the Cup Series playoffs.

All three drivers were unable to continue.

Wallace then got out of his car to confront Larson, shoving him.

"I want to apologize for my actions on Sunday following the on-track incident with Kyle Larson and the No. 5 car," Wallace posted to his social media accounts Monday. "My behavior does not align with the core values that are shared by 23XI Racing and our partners, who have played a crucial role in my incredible journey to the top of this great sport."

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


