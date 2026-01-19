Springsteen Tells ICE to Get Out of Minneapolis

Singer Bruce Springsteen, speaking at a charity event in New Jersey on Sunday, told Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to "get the f*** out" of Minneapolis.

"If you believe in the power of the law and that no one stands above it, if you stand against heavily armed, masked federal troops invading an American city using Gestapo tactics against our fellow citizens," he said before singing "Promised Land," which he dedicated to Renee Good, the 37-year-old woman shot by an ICE officer two weeks ago in Minneapolis.

"If you believe you don't deserve to be murdered for exercising your American right to protest, then send a message to this president — ICE should get the f*** out of Minneapolis," he added.

"This song is for you and the memory of American citizen and mother of three Renee Good," he said.

Springsteen has been consistently vocal about his opposition to President Donald Trump. Last May, he called Trump "unfit" for office.

He also criticized lawmakers for failing to protect the American people from what he called "an unfit president and a rogue government," saying they had "no concern or idea of what it means to be deeply American."

Trump later fired back, calling Springsteen "highly overrated."

"I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a foreign country to speak badly about the President of the United States," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Never liked him, never liked his music, or his radical left politics — and, importantly, he's not a talented guy. Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK," Trump added.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said Sunday that the Justice Department is "not investigating" the Jan. 7 shooting of Good.

"Look, what happened that day has been reviewed by millions and millions of Americans because it was recorded on phones," Blanche told Fox News.

"The Department of Justice, our Civil Rights Unit, we don't just go out and investigate every time an officer is forced to defend himself against somebody putting his life in danger. We never do.

"The Department of Justice doesn't just stand up and investigate because some congressman thinks we should, because some governor thinks that we should," Blanche added. "We investigate when it's appropriate to investigate and that is not the case here.

"We are not going to bow to pressure from the media, bow to pressure from politicians, and do something that we never do – not under this administration, not under the last administration. So no, we are not investigating."