Brown Caves to Protesters, to Hold Israel Divestment Vote

Brown University "conceded" to student protesters who have been encamped for days on the Providence, Rhode Island, campus in violation of policy, acquiescing to hold a vote in the fall on their proposal that the school divest from Israeli interests.

In exchange, the roughly 105 protesters, calling themselves the Brown Divest Coalition (BDC), agreed to tear down their encampment by 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday and cease protests through the end of the school year, which includes commencement on May 26.

"Brown administration has conceded to students' demand that the Corporation vote on divestment after years of tireless pressure from the student body, 61 student arrests, an eight day hunger strike and seven days of encampment," the BDC said in a post on X.

In her concession letter, Brown President Christina H. Paxson said she couldn't

"condone the encampment, which was in violation of University policies," but chose to negotiate with protesters rather than remove them. In fact, Paxson said the protesters will not be suspended or expelled, saying ending the "encampment will be viewed favorably in disciplinary proceedings."

"Brown has always prided itself on resolving differences through dialog, debate and listening to each other," she wrote. "Also, I have been concerned about the escalation in inflammatory rhetoric that we have seen recently, and the increase in tensions at campuses across the country. I appreciate the sincere efforts on the part of our students to take steps to prevent further escalation."

Five BDC activists will be able to "bring a divestment proposal" to the Corporation of Brown University meeting next month and the board will vote on the proposal in October.

"We stand with student protesters as they face university oppression and police brutality, and the people of Palestine as they continue to withstand the Israeli occupation. This victory is not an end to our work, but rather fuel for it," BDC wrote in a separate post.