USDA Chief: Billions of Dollars in Fraud Uncovered

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins told Breitbart News that her department has uncovered billions of dollars in fraud.

Rollins credited the Department of Government Efficiency with helping identify fraud in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

"I can't give enough credit to Elon Musk, who I still am in contact with today, and to the DOGE team that came in," Rollins told Breitbart.

"I know some of the other agencies weren't as excited about it," Rollins added. "I believed it was one of the greatest, most fortunate things that happened to us.

"I don't know that we would have ever been able to stop and uncover — to the tune of billions of dollars" — without President Donald Trump, Rollins said.

Rollins told Breitbart about a grant issued by the Biden administration to study how racism affected the pest industry.

Another grant went to Louisiana researchers to study the menstrual cycles of transgender mice.

"It was crazy, crazy stuff," Rollins said to Breitbart. "[DOGE] were tremendously helpful.

"As DOGE itself ... wound down at the end of the spring, we pivoted our DOGE team. They're still here. We pivoted them to SNAP and helping us begin to understand how to even start to reconstruct that entire program."

Upon taking office, Rollins said the first thing she did was send a letter to all 50 governors declaring the days of fraud in SNAP were over.

"We have to do better by the taxpayers," Rollins said.

DOGE and the USDA uncovered 500,000 people collecting two or more SNAP benefits and nearly 200,000 dead people still receiving benefits, Breitbart reported.

Rollins said states run by Democrats have refused to cooperate.

"I can't even begin to imagine what California, New York, or Minnesota look like," Rollins said.

Since Rollins took office, 3.3 million people have stopped receiving SNAP benefits, and 118 alleged fraudsters have been arrested.

"When we finally get our hands on that blue state data, I think it is going to be more shocking than anyone could have even imagined," Rollins said.