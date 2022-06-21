Broadway Theaters Lifting Mask Mandate for July

Broadway theaters are doing away with their mask mandate for at least the month of July.

"The Broadway League announced today that the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theaters in New York City will adopt a 'mask optional' policy for the month of July," officials said in a statement posted on the league's website. Audience members are still encouraged to wear masks in theaters.

"Audience masking protocols for August and beyond will be evaluated on a monthly basis as we continue to monitor the science and will be announced in mid-July."

Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League, said in the statement: "Millions of people enjoyed the unique magic of Broadway by watching the 75th Tony Award Ceremony recently. Millions more have experienced Broadway LIVE in theaters in New York City and throughout the U.S., since we reopened last fall.

"We're thrilled to welcome even more of our passionate fans back to Broadway in the exciting 22-23 season that has just begun."

Variety noted the move came after COVID-19 rates have begun to decline in the five boroughs. Theater owners on Broadway had privately complained that the mask mandate had hurt ticket sales.