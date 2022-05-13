×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: brittney griner | wnba | detention | russia

Detention of WNBA's Griner in Moscow Extended for 1 Month

Detention of WNBA's Griner in Moscow Extended for 1 Month
(Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Friday, 13 May 2022 09:11 AM

The lawyer for WNBA star Brittney Griner said Friday her pretrial detention in Russia has been extended by one month.

Griner’s lawyer Alexander Boikov said he believed the relatively short extension of the detention indicated the case would come to trial soon.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was detained at the Moscow airport after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The Biden administration says Griner, 31, is being wrongfully detained. The WNBA and U.S. officials have worked toward her release, without visible progress.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The lawyer for WNBA star Brittney Griner said Friday her pretrial detention in Russia has been extended by one month.Griner's lawyer Alexander Boikov said he believed the relatively short extension of the detention indicated the case would come to trial soon.Griner, a...
brittney griner, wnba, detention, russia
102
2022-11-13
Friday, 13 May 2022 09:11 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved