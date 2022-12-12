WNBA Player: I Won't Play Abroad After Griner's Release

The WNBA's Napheesa Collier said Monday she does not plan to play overseas following WNBA star Brittney Griner's recent detention in Russia.

Collier, a member of the Minnesota Lynx, told "CNN This Morning" that "it's really scary" to play overseas.

"It's really scary. You really have to evaluate, anyone who wants to go overseas, what it's going to look like," Collier said alongside Washington Mystics player Elizabeth Williams.

"We're in a big market also, like a lot of money to be had there. But you have to look at — their rules are a lot different than ours, their laws."

"For me, it's just not worth it. It's not the same for every player," Collier added, noting she cannot take such risks with having a family now.

Collier spent her offseason playing in France's professional women's basketball league, according to Yahoo Sports.

Griner, 32, was detained and sentenced to a Russian penal colony after being found guilty of possessing cannabis oil.