Brittney Griner's Wife: Biden Hasn't Responded to Her Letter

The wife of Brittney Griner says President Joe Biden has not responded to a handwritten letter from the WNBA star appealing for him to help her get out of a Russian prison.

Cherelle Griner told "CBS Mornings" on Tuesday it is disappointing the president has not responded.

"I still have not heard from him," she said. "And honestly, it's very disheartening."

Griner was arrested Feb. 17 before she was able to board a flight from Moscow to the U.S. Police claim she was carrying vape canisters with cannabis oil.

Griner is facing a drug transportation charge. If convicted, she faces a maximum 10-year sentence. She has already been detained for more than four months.

She wrote to Biden asking him for help in bringing her home.

"As I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey, or any accomplishments, I'm terrified I might be here forever," Griner wrote. Excerpts of the letter were released by her reps Monday, according to Reuters.

Prompting the letter was her family's unsuccessful attempts to get her released, Cherelle said.

"It kills me every time that I have to write her and she's asking: 'Have you met with him [Biden] yet?' I have to say no," Cherelle said.

Politico noted the White House shared a statement from National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson, who said the Biden administration "continues to work aggressively — using every available means — to bring [Brittney Griner] home."

And, according to Watson, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken "have spoken several times with Brittney's wife recently."