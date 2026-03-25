Rep. Mast Proposes Renaming Palm Beach Airport After Trump

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., has introduced legislation to rename Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach as "Donald J. Trump International Airport," proposing the airport code be changed to "DJT."

In a statement, Mast said the measure is intended to honor President Donald Trump's legacy and his longstanding ties to Palm Beach County, where Trump resides.

He compared the proposal to other presidentially named airports, such as John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

"Those two airports were named after undeniably impactful Presidencies, and I believe we should continue that tradition. My bill asks the Federal Aviation Administration to work with all of the relevant state, federal, and international agencies and organizations to ensure this redesignation sticks," Mast said.

The bill directs the Federal Aviation Administration to coordinate with relevant agencies, including the International Air Transport Association, to implement the name and code change.

If enacted, all federal references to the airport would be updated accordingly.

Palm Beach International Airport serves millions of travelers annually and is a key economic hub for the region.

Mast argued the renaming would reflect the area's association with Trump, whose visits often involve Air Force One landing at the airport.

"When our nation thinks of Palm Beach now, they think of our President's chosen home base and community, it makes sense to recognize that," Mast added.

The proposal will next be considered by the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure before it can advance to a full House vote.