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Tags: brian jack | georgia | city of hope | cancer | center

Rep. Jack Announces $1.98 Million for Georgia Hospital

By    |   Friday, 10 April 2026 11:55 AM EDT

Rep. Brian Jack, R-Ga., on Friday delivered a $1.98 million federal investment to City of Hope Cancer Center in Newnan to support cancer prevention and early detection research, including a new artificial intelligence platform.

During his visit, Jack received a demonstration of HopeLLM, a proprietary generative AI system developed by City of Hope Atlanta that analyzes oncology data to help physicians identify preventive care options more quickly.

The funding, secured through the federal government’s Community Development Fund, was included in the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2026, signed into law by President Donald Trump on Feb. 3.

“I am honored to support our fight against cancer by delivering a $1.98 million federal investment in cancer prevention and early detection technology,” Jack said, adding the funding will help accelerate deployment of HopeLLM.

City of Hope Atlanta plans to launch the pilot program in Newnan later this year, giving patients across Georgia expanded access to clinical trials and oncology data.

Jonathan Watkins, CEO of City of Hope Atlanta, said the funding will help advance AI-enabled clinical trial matching, allowing clinicians to connect patients with emerging therapies more efficiently.

City of Hope Atlanta is among the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States. Its network treated more than 160,000 patients in 2025, and its Newnan campus is consistently ranked among Georgia’s top hospitals.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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Rep. Brian Jack, R-Ga., on Friday delivered a $1.98 million federal investment to City of Hope Cancer Center in Newnan to support cancer prevention and early detection research, including a new artificial intelligence platform. During his visit, Jack received a demonstration...
brian jack, georgia, city of hope, cancer, center
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Friday, 10 April 2026 11:55 AM
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