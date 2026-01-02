Judge Keeps Jan. 6 Pipe Bomb Suspect Behind Bars

A federal judge on Friday ordered that the man accused of planting pipe bombs in Washington the night before the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack should remain behind bars while his case moves forward.

U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Sharbaugh ordered Brian Cole, 30, to be held without bail as he faces two criminal charges related to the attempted bombings of ⁠the Democrat and Republican party headquarters. Cole, who faces two explosives-related charges, has not entered a plea.

Sharbaugh concluded in his ruling that the U.S. government's evidence ​against Cole was strong and that the pipe bombs sparked fear and alarm before the congressional certification of the election even though they did not explode.

"If the plan had succeeded, the results could have been devastating: creating a greater sense of terror on the ⁠eve of a high-security Congressional proceeding, causing serious property damage in the heart of Washington, D.C., grievously injuring DNC or RNC staff and other innocent bystanders, or worse," Sharbaugh wrote.

A lawyer for Cole argued during a Dec. 30 court hearing that he should be released ⁠on strict conditions, pointing to his ​lack of criminal history and ⁠family support.

The attorney said a defense expert was prepared to testify that the devices were not capable ‍of detonating. The FBI has concluded that the pipe bombs were viable.

Federal prosecutors have said in a court filing that Cole confessed to planting the pipe bombs and told investigators after his arrest he thought the 2020 election had been “tampered with." President Donald Trump had falsely claimed ⁠that the election, ​which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden, was marred by fraud.

According to the filing, Cole said he didn't like either political party.

The pipe bombs were not discovered until about 1 p.m. on Jan. 6, diverting police resources just as a mob of Trump supporters surged into the Capitol.