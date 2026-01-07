Federal Grand Jury Indicts J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect Cole Jr.

A federal grand jury has indicted Brian Cole Jr., the suspect accused of planting pipe bombs near the headquarters of both major U.S. political parties on the eve of the Jan. 6, 2021, protest.

"Given that Cole crossed state lines and targeted the political leadership of both parties, for which there is an inherent crime of federal jurisdiction, handling this in federal court is most proper," U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said in a statement Tuesday.

"The FBI and my office worked around the clock to ensure that this defendant is charged with the right crimes for his dangerous acts."

The indictment was returned Tuesday night on the fifth anniversary of Jan. 6. Prosecutors moved the case to federal court after initially filing charges in D.C. Superior Court in December, and the federal charges mirror those filed last month.

Cole, 30, of Woodbridge, Virginia, was charged with interstate transportation of explosives and attempted use of explosives.

Authorities say Cole confessed to placing the devices outside the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters, hoping they would detonate and draw attention. Both pipe bombs were discovered before they could explode.

According to prosecutors, Cole told investigators he targeted both parties because they were "in charge" and said someone needed to "speak up" for people who believed the 2020 election was stolen.

Investigators allege he continued purchasing bomb-making components for months after Jan. 6 and that they identified him using financial records, cellphone data, and license plate readers.

Cole was arrested in early December and ordered held without bond. His attorneys are seeking home detention with GPS monitoring, citing his lack of a criminal record and documented developmental and mental health conditions.

He remains in custody and faces decades in prison if convicted.

Another court hearing is scheduled for Friday.