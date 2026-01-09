Alleged D.C. Pipe Bomber Cole Pleads Not Guilty

In a Washington, D.C., courtroom Friday, alleged D.C. pipe bomber Brian Cole Jr. pleaded not guilty to federal charges of transporting and attempting to use explosives.

Cole was federally indicted Tuesday, roughly five years after he allegedly planted explosives on the eve of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

"Given that Cole crossed state lines and targeted the political leadership of both parties, for which there is an inherent crime of federal jurisdiction, handling this in federal court is most proper," U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said in a statement.

"The FBI and my office worked around the clock to ensure that this defendant is charged with the right crimes for his dangerous acts," she added.

Authorities arrested Cole on Dec. 4.

In a video interview following his arrest, Cole initially denied involvement in planting the explosives but later admitted he was the individual captured in surveillance footage, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke with the Associated Press.

Cole also indicated that he believed the 2020 election was stolen and expressed views supportive of President Donald Trump, said the people, who were not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

He reportedly told investigators he traveled to D.C. to protest the 2020 election outcome and wanted to act against the parties because "they were in charge."

When asked why he targeted both party headquarters, he said: "I really don't like either party at this point."

An FBI affidavit made public in early December indicated that investigators zeroed in on Cole through analysis of credit-card charges related to the purchase of pipe bomb components, cellphone towers and a license-plate reader.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.