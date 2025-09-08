Homan to Newsmax: WH Increases ICE Efforts in Boston 'Because We Know We Have a Problem There'

The Trump administration on Sunday launched a new federal immigration enforcement effort in Massachusetts focused on deporting criminals who entered the country illegally, fulfilling one of President Donald Trump's promises to prioritize sanctuary cities "because we know we have a problem there," border czar Tom Homan said on Newsmax on Monday.

"I promised from day one, and the president said it two months ago. We're going to prioritize sanctuary cities because we know we have a problem there," Homan told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"We know they're releasing illegal aliens, public safety threats every day back in the community. So, we're going to send the resources where we know we have a problem. Sanctuary cities are a sanctuary for criminals, but not under President [Donald] Trump. We're going to increase resources in sanctuary cities and concentrate on those public safety threats. And not only arresting them but deporting them from the country," he added.

On whether the city of Boston is doing anything to impede the Trump administration's efforts, Homan said: "They better not impede."

"They cross that line, then we'll seek prosecution," he added. "I mean, I said from day one, you can protest all you want. You get your First Amendment rights. There's a line you can't cross. You can't knowingly impede ICE officers from doing their duties. You can't knowingly harbor or conceal illegal aliens from ICE. You certainly can't put a hand on ICE officers. You can't throw stones. So, President Trump said several weeks ago, zero tolerance on impeding ICE officers or assaulting them or anything such as that. U.S. Attorney's Office got a zero- tolerance, too. We will federally prosecute."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com