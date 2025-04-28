Homan: No Error in Deporting 'Terrorist' Abrego Garcia

Tom Homan, border czar for President Donald Trump, said the deportation of an illegal migrant "terrorist" was not the mistake being portrayed by many Democrats and mainstream media outlets.

During Monday's White House press briefing, Homan was asked a question that included the description of alleged MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia's deportation being among "errors" committed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"First of all, I don't accept the term error in Abrego Garcia," Homan told reporters. "There is an oversight. There was a withholding order, but things have changed. The facts surrounding the withholding order have changed. He is now a terrorist."

Homan added that the facts in the Abrego Garcia case "are totally different [now]. I'll let the lawyers litigate that."

In another case, the border czar was asked about three "U.S. citizen children" who were removed with their mothers, who had been in the country illegally. A reporter asked Homan whether he was concerned due process for the children had been "flouted."

"I said from day one, if you enter this country illegally it's a crime," he said. "If you remain in this country illegally, and you ignore judges' order about deporting … if you choose to have a U.S. citizen child knowing you're in this country illegally, you put yourself in that position. You put your family in that position.

"What we did is remove children whose mothers requested their children depart with them. This was a parental decision. Parenting 101. The mothers made that choice. And I'll tell you what, if we didn't do it, the stories today would be, ‘Trump administration's separating families again.' No, we're keeping families together."

Homan then referred to two women allegedly killed by illegal migrants.

"I don't hear any question about Laken Reilly and her mother. She's never going to see her child again. Rachel Morin, she had five children. Those children are not going to see their mom again," he said. "This administration is doing the right thing. Every public safety threat we arrest in this country and remove, this country is much safer."

AFP contributed to this story.