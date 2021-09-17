Rubio: 'Thousands More' Migrants on Way to Southern Border

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is warning that thousands of additional migrants are on their way to the southern border.

Rubio's comments came in a Thursday tweet, writing:

"A new migratory crisis has emerged over the last 72 hours on the southern border A new surge of migrants has overwhelmed Border Patrol agents and thousands of migrants, including small children, are now crowded into dangerous impromptu camp. And thousands more are on the way."

Reuters reported that thousands of migrants have already joined up under a bridge that connects Del Rio, Texas, and Mexico's Ciudad Acuña. The news service noted they have created a makeshift camp with few basic services in intense heat.

Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano said, as of early Thursday evening, 10,503 migrants were under the bridge, up from 8,200 in the morning.

According to the wire service, the migrants are mostly from Haiti, with Cubans, Venezuelans, and Nicaraguans mixed in.

The New York Post reported Republican lawmakers have blamed the Biden administration for creating the crisis at the border by rolling back many of former President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, tweeted on Thursday: