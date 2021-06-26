Harvard Poll: 80 Percent See Border as a Disaster

A new Harvard/Harris poll showed an overwhelming, 80% of respondents agreed illegal immigration is a serious issue and President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have not been giving it enough attention.

Additionally, 68% agreed Biden's White House is sending signals out encouraging immigration. While still a majority, 55% believe former President Donald Trump's border policies should have been left in place.

"Immigration is boiling up as an issue," pollster Mark Penn said, according to the Washington Examiner.

Add that to the growing concern of critical race theory, voter concerns about inflation and taxes, and what you have is a summer that is not shaping up well for the Democrats as one adviser to House Republicans indicates.

"These are not good numbers for Democrats," they said.

Penn's analysis highlighted fears of immigration as a key concern in his June poll for Harvard's Center for American Political Studies and the Harris Poll.

"Sixty-four percent of registered voters want the Biden administration to issue new, stricter policies to reduce the flow of people across the border," Penn wrote. "Only 7% of voters could accurately call out the amount of monthly illegal immigrants crossing into the U.S. with 84% underestimate the number, suggesting we should expect stronger voter reactions if the crisis evolves further. Overall 74% of voters view the current surge in illegal immigrants as a crisis that needs to be addressed immediately and 56% do not view climate change, racism, and sexism as root causes of migration from South and Central America."

Harris was tasked to solve the issue and had recently visited Customs and Border Protection facilities in El Paso, Texas on Friday. However, some of her Republican colleagues have come out against her.

Rep. Louie Gohmert told Newsmax she should have seen the border earlier and she had only visited the facility in El Paso because it was a better photo op than the border facilities located – and the crossings taking place – 800 miles east from where she had been.