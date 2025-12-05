Heckler Calls Border Czar Homan 'Racist' at TPUSA Event

President Donald Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, fired back at a heckler during a Turning Point USA event Thursday night at the University of Texas at El Paso, brushing off being called a "racist" and a "traitor" and challenging critics to take responsibility for securing the border.

"Call me what you want, I don't care," Homan responded, according to the New York Post.

He later added: "Why don't you grow a backbone, put a Kevlar vest and a gun on your hip, and go secure this border?"

The exchange came as Homan headlined a Turning Point USA program at UTEP that drew hundreds of attendees and sparked protests outside.

KFOX14 said roughly 500 people attended the event, which included heated outbursts during Homan's remarks before he opened the floor for questions.

Homan used the appearance to make the administration's core argument that border security is not about politics or rhetoric, but about saving lives and restoring law and order.

"Secure borders save lives," he said, according to KFOX14, warning that cartels exploit illegal migration and that tougher enforcement reduces the danger to migrants as well as to U.S. officers and communities.

"If you want to come to the greatest nation in the world, [it] comes through a port of entry," Homan told the crowd.

The El Paso Times reported that Homan described harrowing cases from his career involving human trafficking, smuggling, and cartel violence, saying he has encountered "terrible deaths" tied to illegal crossings and criminal networks that profit from them.

He also criticized the Biden administration's border policies, arguing that a system with weak consequences attracts greater criminal activity and empowers cartels.

The heckling escalated during a question-and-answer period, when a man who appeared to be the same protester suggested that the 2019 Walmart mass shooter in El Paso was inspired by Homan's past immigration comments.

Patrick Crusius is serving a life sentence for the Aug. 3, 2019, attack that killed 23 people and wounded 22; most of the victims were Hispanic, the Post noted.

Homan rejected the premise, responding that his point has been that "the open border was an action, was a mess, and it was by design."

Supporters say the incident reflects what many conservatives view as a broader pattern — activists trying to shut down debate by smearing enforcement officials rather than addressing the reality of drug trafficking, cartel violence, and the strain illegal immigration places on federal and local resources.

Outside the event, dozens of protesters gathered on campus, KFOX14 reported, with some local activists calling Homan's visit offensive.

Turning Point USA's UTEP chapter defended hosting the border czar as an effort to restore "open dialogue" and to emphasize legal immigration and respect for the rule of law.

UTEP also said student organizations are permitted to host speakers under university policies.

Homan, a longtime immigration official who has served under multiple administrations, has argued that consequences for illegal entry are essential, both to protect American communities and to prevent migrants from being funneled into the hands of cartels.

Newsmax Wires contributed to this report.