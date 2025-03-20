WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: border | customs | cbp | agents | vetting | visa | tourists

Report: CBP Using More Aggressive Tactics to Vet at Border

By    |   Thursday, 20 March 2025 01:04 PM EDT

Border Customs and Border Protection agents are using more aggressive tactics to question visa holders and tourists coming into the U.S. as part of the Trump administration crackdown on illegal immigration, The Wall Street Journal reported.

In one case March 7, a German national who is a legal permanent U.S. resident was detained and "violently interrogated" by U.S. border officials at Boston Logan International Airport, his mother told news outlets.

The man, Fabian Schmidt, required medical attention during the interrogation and was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital.

Two other German tourists trying to enter the U.S. at the San Ysidro border were denied entry and sent to a crowded detention center, according to their own accounts and their friends. Both were chained to a bench before being released. One says he was denied a translator.

"I'm shocked at how fast this all changed," Lucas Sielaff, one of the tourists, told the Journal. "And that they put innocent people in prison for nothing."

The family of a tourist from Britain, Becky Burke says she has been held in Washington State for more than two weeks.

Tricia McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security, told the Journal that the Trump administration "is enforcing immigration laws — something the previous administration failed to do.

"Those who violate these laws will be processed, detained, and removed as required."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Border Customs and Border Protection agents are using more aggressive tactics to question visa holders and tourists coming into the U.S. as part of the Trump administration crackdown on illegal immigration, The Wall Street Journal reported.
border, customs, cbp, agents, vetting, visa, tourists, passports, migrants, undocumented
226
2025-04-20
Thursday, 20 March 2025 01:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved