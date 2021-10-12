Trump: Our Leaders 'Have Gone Crazy'

Former President Donald Trump is blasting conditions at the Southern border and predicting crime will soar to record levels in the United States because of the "thousands of unknown people from unknown countries" pouring in.

He also said everything is "falling apart" in the country and claimed the U.S. "military is in shambles." He maintained the United States has no "courage" and no "oil."

Trump's comments came in a statement released from his Save America PAC on Tuesday:

Our border has gone from the safest and most secure in history, by far, to a broken, dirty, and disgusting wreck with thousands of unknown people from unknown countries, including from their now emptied prisons all over the world, unsustainably pouring in. No country has ever seen anything like what is happening on the southern border of the United States — and no country is stupid enough to allow such a thing to happen. Crime will go up at levels that the U.S. has never seen before (it is actually already there), and terrorism will be the next big wave to lead the way. Despite this, and incredibly, the very expensive and high-tech border wall, which has been 100% successful in areas where it was completed, is being lifted from installation points and moved to storage dumps where it will begin the process of rotting and rusting away. Putting it in place would have been far less expensive, and the wall would have been quickly completed — there was very little left to do. Billions of dollars are being paid to contractors to not build the wall, specifically, $6 million per day. The "leaders" of our country have gone crazy! Everything is falling apart, our military is in shambles, the shelves of our stores are empty, COVID continues to rage at levels higher than last year, we have no oil, we have no courage, we have nothing. Our country is a laughingstock all over the world, and is certainly no longer great, but we will Make America Great Again!

Meanwhile, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has doubled down on the Biden administration's use of Title 42, dismissing recent criticism from a former senior State Department official who called it "illegal" and "inhumane." He instead told Yahoo News on Tuesday, while it "is not an immigration policy that we in this administration would embrace," the policy is a "public health imperative."

Title 42 was first used by Trump and then continued by the Biden administration to expel hundreds of thousands of migrants who have crossed into the United States from Mexico. It is an obscure public health authority that permits the government to prevent noncitizens from entering the United States during a pandemic.

There have been 938,045 migrants expelled from the United States under Title 42 between October 2020 and August 2021, including more than 7,000 Haitians who tried in late September to cross the border in Del Rio, Texas, according to Customs and Border Protection.