Tags: Coronavirus | Health Topics | Polls | Vaccines | Cold/Flu | boosters | covid-19

Kaiser Poll: Unvaccinated Believe Boosters Prove Vaccines Are Ineffective

the scales of justice in an illustration with vaccine vials and coronavirus molecules
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 28 September 2021 10:45 PM

A survey released Sunday indicates 71% of unvaccinated Americans believe boosters prove COVID-19 vaccines are ineffective. While 78% of Americans who have received some form of COVID-19 vaccine say boosters show how "scientists are continuing to find ways to make vaccines more effective," according to Newsweek.

The survey, conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation, also found 33% of all respondents agreed the need for boosters proves COVID-19 vaccines are not working as well as promised.

The survey contacted 1,519 randomly selected adults from Sept. 13-22. But Kaiser survey was conducted before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's advisory panel recommended adults 65 and older and those at high risk get a booster.

Among Democrats who responded, 90% say they received at least one dose of vaccine, compared to only 58% of Republicans. Democrats were twice as likely to say they would get a booster if the CDC or FDA recommended one.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
