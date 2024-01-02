×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: bomb | california | santa cruz | sheriffs | war | beach | pacific

Unexploded Bomb Found on Shore Near Santa Cruz

By    |   Tuesday, 02 January 2024 10:47 AM EST

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said a bomb, covered in barnacles and sea debris, was found washed up on a nearby beach after recent storms and "was determined to be an inert military ordinance" by its bomb disposal team, Newsweek reported Tuesday.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office also said Travis Air Force Base, near San Francisco, sent a team to collect it for disposal.

It is not known in what potential battles it could have been deployed, as experts cannot yet determine from what time period the bomb originated or which nation built it.

Although coming across unexploded ordinances is common in areas such as Europe, which was subject to intense aerial bombardment during World War II, it is relatively rare for bombs to turn up on American shores.

For example, in Britain, unexploded ordinances from the Nazi blitz are regularly found in waterways such as the River Thames in London, and, this past year, munitions from both world wars were found in the river in Oxford, according to Newsweek.

The British government estimated in a 2020 report there were half a million unexploded munitions weighing a combined 100,000 tons in the waters surrounding the U.K.

Brian Freeman | editorial.freeman@newsmax.com

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said a bomb, covered in barnacles and sea debris, was found washed up on a nearby beach after recent storms and "was determined to be an inert military ordinance" by its bomb disposal team, Newsweek reported Tuesday.
bomb, california, santa cruz, sheriffs, war, beach, pacific
198
2024-47-02
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 10:47 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved