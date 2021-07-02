×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: boeing | emergency landing

Boeing 737 Cargo Jet Makes Emergency Landing Off Hawaii: FAA

Boeing 737 Cargo Jet Makes Emergency Landing Off Hawaii: FAA
A Boeing 737-400 cargo jet similar to the plane involved in the Hawaii emergency landing. (Dreamstime.com)

Friday, 02 July 2021 11:49 AM

A Boeing Co. 737 cargo jet made an emergency landing off the Hawaii coast, CNBC reported, citing the Federal Aviation Administration.

The crew was rescued after the plane experienced engine trouble, CNBC said Friday. Boeing shares fell 2% to $234.90 at 10:01 a.m. in New York.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is aware of the reports and is gathering information, spokesman Chris O’Neil said in an email. The NTSB would lead an accident investigation.

The incident would be the second major mishap this year of a 737, Boeing’s workhorse plane. A Sriwijaya Air flight crashed off the coast of Indonesia in January, killing all aboard. That plane was an older model of the 737. The latest version, the 737 Max, returned to the skies late last year after a 20-month grounding caused by two deadly crashes.

© Copyright 2021 Bloomberg News. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A Boeing Co. 737 cargo jet made an emergency landing off the Hawaii coast, CNBC reported, citing the Federal Aviation Administration.The crew was rescued after the plane experienced engine trouble...
boeing, emergency landing
137
2021-49-02
Friday, 02 July 2021 11:49 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved