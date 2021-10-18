Lawyer: Trump Testifies on Bodyguards' 2015 Clash With Protesters

Former President Donald Trump testified Monday in a lawsuit brought by activists who say they were attacked by his security guards six years ago, a lawyer for the plaintiffs said.

"We can report at this time that Donald John Trump sat for approximately four and half hours under oath and answered questions concerning the events that occurred outside of Trump Tower on September 3, 2015," attorney Benjamin Dictor told AFP.

Several activists of Mexican descent brought the lawsuit alleging that Trump's bodyguards violently broke up a protest they were holding outside Trump Tower in New York.

The protesters were demonstrating against comments Trump had made about at the start of his ultimately successful run for president.

"They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists," Trump had said. Citics, including, the protesters, said the comments were about Mexicans in general, while Trump and his supporters maintained that in context, he quote clearly stated he was saying that Mexico was sending some of their worst citizens, but did not apply to all Mexicans or even to all Mexican immigrants.

The plaintiffs allege that the guards ripped away their signs and punched and choked one of the demonstrators.

Trump reportedly gave the videotaped deposition inside Trump Tower after a New York judge rejected an attempt to quash a subpoena ordering him to testify.

"While we will not comment on the substance of Mr Trump's testimony at this time, we hope today's events serve as an example that our institutions have prevailed and no one is above the law," Dictor said.

It's not clear if the deposition will ever be made public but lawyers for the activists hope the video recording will be aired in front of a jury if the case proceeds to trial.

A lawyer for Trump and a spokesperson for the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to requests for comment from AFP.