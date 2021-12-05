Biden Orders Flags at Half-staff to Honor Dole

President Joe Biden has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff through December 9th to honor the late Kansas Senator Bob Dole.

Dole passed away Sunday at age 98.

In a statement, Biden proclaimed that “the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions.”

Biden also ordered that the flag fly at half-staff “at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.”

Dole was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1960. He was then elected to the Senate in 1968 and was re-elected four times. Dole was also the Republican presidential nominee in 1996 but was defeated by incumbent Democrat Bill Clinton.