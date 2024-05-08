Rep. Nancy Mace Introduces Blockchain Border Legislation

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., this week introduced legislation that if passed will require the Homeland Security secretary to implement a public blockchain-based system that would boost operational efficiency and data security at the United States borders.

Mace's bill, the Border Security and Blockchain Technology Act, comes after the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's ongoing research into the potential use of the technology, which concerns secure methods of storing transactions.

The agency's research CBP has already developed a proof of concept to demonstrate how the technology can increase protections for sensitive information, and the bill aims to capitalize on the concept by proposing a system to integrate and expand it to enhance verification processes, improve tracking and management of goods, reduce fraud, improve the tracking and management of goods, and secure deployment of border control personnel.

"The CBP's initial findings and prototypes have shown significant promise in using blockchain to secure and streamline border operations," Mace said in a statement. "With this new legislation, we intend to transform these early initiatives into a comprehensive, secure, and efficient infrastructure that will address the crisis at our southern border."

Key parts of the legislation include:

Using smart contacts to store and share border security data more securely.

The use of blockchain technology to ensure the integrity of sensitive data, including customs documentation, biometric data, and visa information.

The use of real-time data input for all relevant government agencies.

Facilitating seamless data exchanges between federal and international border control and immigration agencies.