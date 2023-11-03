×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: blinken

Jordan: Gulf Ministers, Egyptian Foreign Minister, Palestinians to Meet Blinken Saturday

Friday, 03 November 2023 03:51 PM EDT

 Jordan said on Friday the kingdom will host a meeting on Saturday between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Saudi, Qatari, Emirati and Egyptian counterparts, along with participation of the Palestinians.

The ministers will stress during the talks the "Arab stance calling for an immediate ceasefire, delivering humanitarian aid and ways of ending the dangerous deterioration that threatens the security of the region," a foreign ministry statement said.

Israel has struck Gaza from the air, imposed a siege and launched a ground assault, stirring global alarm over humanitarian conditions in the enclave, with food scarce, medical services collapsing and a civilian death toll that has surpassed 9,000.

Blinken, who arrived on Friday after earlier meeting Israeli leaders, said the U.S. was determined that there not be a second or third front in the conflict. He also appealed to Israel to take steps to protect civilians in Gaza.

The Arab ministers will hold a meeting ahead of their discussions with Blinken as part of their diplomatic drive to lobby with major powers to put pressure on Israel to end its military campaign, officials said.

"This coordination meeting is part of their efforts to bring an end to the Israeli war on Gaza that is causing a humanitarian catastrophe," the statement said.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Jordan said on Friday the kingdom will host a meeting on Saturday between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Saudi, Qatari, Emirati and Egyptian counterparts, along with participation of the Palestinians.The ministers will stress during the talks the "Arab...
blinken
212
2023-51-03
Friday, 03 November 2023 03:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved