×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: blackwidow | disney | scarlettjohansson | sues

'Black Widow' Star Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney

'Black Widow' Star Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney
Scarlett Johansson attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 92nd annual Oscars in Beverly Hills on February 9, 2020. (Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 29 July 2021 04:33 PM

Scarlett Johansson, the star in Disney's "Black Widow," is suing the media conglomerate over its release of the film to the streaming service Disney+.

On Thursday, Johansson filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court. 

Johansson alleged that her contract with Disney's Marvel Entertainment guaranteed an exclusive theatrical debut but was breached when Disney released the film to its streaming service Disney+. According to CNBC, a large part of Johansson's salary was based on a box office release.

Johansson's attorney John Berlinski, an attorney at Kasowitz Benson Torres, said, "It's no secret that Disney is releasing films like 'Black Widow' directly onto Disney+ to increase subscribers and thereby boost the company's stock price — and that it's hiding behind COVID-19 as a pretext to do so."

''But ignoring the contracts of the artists responsible for the success of its films in furtherance of this short-sighted strategy violates their rights and we look forward to proving as much in court,'' he added. ''This will surely not be the last case where Hollywood talent stands up to Disney and makes it clear that, whatever the company may pretend, it has a legal obligation to honor its contracts.''

The filing mentions that representatives of Johansson claimed they sought assurance back in 2019 when Disney executives suggested Marvel Cinematic Universe content would be available exclusively on Disney+.

The lawsuit also includes an email response from the Marvel Chief Counsel Dave Galluzzi, who mentions release for "Black Widow" would run according to a traditional theatrical model, The Wall Street Journal reports. ''We understand that should the plan change," Galluzzi writes, "we would need to discuss this with you and come to an understanding as the deal is based on a series of (very large) box office bonuses.''

Following the film's opening release, box office sales fell more sharply than most Marvel movies. Some analysts in Hollywood attributed the decline in theatrical sales to making the film easy to watch at home.

During the film's opening day weekend on July 9, it grossed $80 million at theaters, $78 million overseas, and $60 million from at-home purchases.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Scarlett Johansson, the star in Disney's "Black Widow," is suing the media conglomerate over its release of the film to the streaming service Disney+....
blackwidow, disney, scarlettjohansson, sues
350
2021-33-29
Thursday, 29 July 2021 04:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved