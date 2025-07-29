WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: blackstone | executive | wesley lepatner | manhattan | shooting

Blackstone Executive Among Dead in Manhattan Shooting, Firm Says

Tuesday, 29 July 2025 08:38 AM EDT

Investment giant Blackstone Inc said on Tuesday that a senior executive was among the people killed when a gunman, carrying an assault rifle, walked into the lobby of a midtown Manhattan office building and opened fire on Monday.

"We are heartbroken to share that our colleague, Wesley LePatner, was among those who lost their lives in the tragic incident at 345 Park Avenue. Words cannot express the devastation we feel," the company said in a statement.

LePatner was a senior managing director at the firm and Global Head of Core+ Real Estate and the Chief Executive Officer of Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (BREIT), the firm added. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Investment giant Blackstone Inc said on Tuesday that a senior executive was among the people killed when a gunman, carrying an assault rifle, walked into the lobby of a midtown Manhattan office building and opened fire on Monday.
blackstone, executive, wesley lepatner, manhattan, shooting
107
2025-38-29
Tuesday, 29 July 2025 08:38 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved