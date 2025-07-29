Blackstone Executive Among Dead in Manhattan Shooting, Firm Says

Investment giant Blackstone Inc said on Tuesday that a senior executive was among the people killed when a gunman, carrying an assault rifle, walked into the lobby of a midtown Manhattan office building and opened fire on Monday.

"We are heartbroken to share that our colleague, Wesley LePatner, was among those who lost their lives in the tragic incident at 345 Park Avenue. Words cannot express the devastation we feel," the company said in a statement.

LePatner was a senior managing director at the firm and Global Head of Core+ Real Estate and the Chief Executive Officer of Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (BREIT), the firm added.