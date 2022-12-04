Attack on 2 N.C. Electrical Substations Leave 40K Powerless, Motive Sought

Two power substations in a North Carolina county were damaged by gunfire in what authorities are calling an act of criminal vandalism, leaving tens of thousands of people without electricity, according to authorities.

The power outage in Moore County began just after 7 p.m. Saturday, the same time as the county's drag performance. It is being investigated as a criminal act, said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Field in a Facebook post. About 40,000 electric customers remained without power on Sunday afternoon, according to poweroutage.us.

"As utility companies began responding to the different substations, evidence was discovered that indicated that intentional vandalism had occurred at multiple sites," the sheriff said.

Southern Pines Fire Chief Mike Cameron said the two substations in the county were damaged by gunfire on Saturday.

Duke Energy spokesman Jeff Brooks said in a statement that the company was experiencing "multiple equipment failures" and was "investigating signs of potential vandalism related to the outages."

Southern Pines Fire and Rescue also reported the town's water and sewer services are operating on backup generators.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, said in a post on Twitter that the state was providing resources to investigators and power crews.

"I have spoken with Duke Energy and state law enforcement officials about the power outages in Moore County. They are investigating and working to return electricity to those impacted," he said.

Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., released a statement early Sunday afternoon.

"Last night, unknown individuals vandalized at least two substations in Moore County with criminal intent. The motive for this crime remains unknown. Many Moore County residents remain without power. I want to thank Sheriff Ronnie Fields and all local law enforcement, as well as the SBI [North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation] and FBI, for their quick action to respond to the incident. I have also been in contact with Duke Energy and know they are working on all options to restore power as quickly as possible."

As the word of the outage spread, so did protests against a drag show Saturday night in Southern Pines.

Organizers of the drag show at the Sunrise Theater in Southern Pines said last week that conservative activists tried to shut down the event for weeks.

The Moore County Sheriff's Office has not stated whether the outage and the protests were related.

Southern Pines Christian school leaders alleged the drag performance targeted youth. In a Nov. 21 letter, Calvary Christian School administrators urged parents to contact the town council, the theater and show sponsors and request the event be canceled.

"The LGBTQ forces are coming to Southern Pines, and they are after our children," the letter read in part. "This is their target audience to peddle their abomination."

The school's letter invited parents to join the Saturday protest on Broad Street across from the theater.

Emily Grace Rainey, who posted the invitation to the protest on Facebook, posted on Saturday night, "The power is out in Moore County, and I know why."

Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff's Office visited her home.

"Sorry they wasted their time. I told them that God works in mysterious ways and is responsible for the outage. I used the opportunity to tell them about the immoral drag show and the blasphemies screamed by its supporters," she wrote in the post. "God is chastising Moore County."

Naomi Dix, a Durham-based drag artist who hosted the event, told the audience that if the power outage resulted from the opposition's actions, then they need to remember that the situation is more than just social media comments, reported The Fayetteville Observer.

"This has never been about drag queens and children; this is about their direct hate of anyone who does not share their beliefs," she said. "This is terrorism and nothing less."

At a Sunday press conference, the Moore County sheriff's office announced a "state of emergency," mandating a curfew for the county from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and extending as long as until Thursday.