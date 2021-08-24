Sen. Blackburn Thanks Biden for Disaster Declaration

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., thanked President Joe Biden for quickly approving Tennessee's request to declare a disaster after flash flooding in the state left at least 22 dead over the weekend.

Blackburn made her comments in a Tuesday tweet.

She wrote: "Thank you, @POTUS, for quickly approving @GovBillLee’s request for a disaster declaration. This will provide those affected by the flooding in Humphreys County with federal support as they begin to recover and rebuild their community."

According to a White House statement: "Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

"Federal funding is also available to State and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures in Humphreys County."